The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Ferris State University in Big Rapids:
Bangor: Kaley Brogan, Mavrick Manning, Christopher Ramos
Bloomingdale: Kelsie Martin
Fennville: Macy Ilmberger, Carlos Martinez, Sean Moore
South Haven: Elysiah Moore, Megan Morse
Other education honors follow:
Kalie Lavery of Fennville graduated in December 2022 from Northern Michigan University with a bachelor of science in nursing degree and the honor of Cum Laude.
Karen Fernandez of Fennville was named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Northern Michigan University. Northern Michigan University is located in Marquette.
Kaley Brogan of Bangor, graduated from Ferris State University at the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester with a bachelor degree in elementary education and also earned the honor of Magna Cum Laude.