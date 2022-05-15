Brenna Smith of South Haven was among the more than 100 Alma College students who participated in Alma College’s 26th annual Kapp Honors Day program in April.
The day provided a forum when traditional classes were canceled and students shared their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers.
In sessions spanning nearly eight hours, students performed in dance productions, gave oral presentations of scholarly research, and led poster discussions.
Smith, who is majoring in psychology, presented a session titled, “Effect of Fidgets on Attention Task Performances.”