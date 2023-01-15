Kaitlyn Longworth of South Haven was named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the fall semester/term 2 of the 2022-23 school year. The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 4.0. Troy University is located in Troy, Ala.
Aleena Keh of Bangor was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 at Trine University. Dean’s List students must be enrolled full-time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5-3.75. Trine University is located in Angola, Ind.
Olaisa Moss of Bloomingdale was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Dean’s honor list students must achieve a 3.75 grade point average or higher and be full-time.