The following students have been named to academic honors lists at colleges they attend:
Bray Plomb of South Haven was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Allison Cadwell of South Haven was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University, in Saginaw.
The following student has graduated:
Brad Jay Nehls of Bloomingdale, graduated from Emporia State University in December 2022. He graduated with a master of arts degree in history. Emporia State University is located in Emporia, Kansas.