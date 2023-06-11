Ferris State University
The following area students have graduated from Ferris State University at the conclusion of the winter semester for 2023:
Bangor: Nicole McColl, bachelor degree is integrative studies.
Bloomingdale: Taylor Peterson, doctor of pharmacy degree; Amanda Sumerix, doctor of pharmacy degree, graduate with distinction honors.
Fennville: Ahnyia Evertte, associate degree in social work; Cristian Marquez, associate degree in liberal arts and bachelor of science degree in public health.
South Haven: Lynneise Karadsheh, doctor of pharmacy degree and master of business administration degree; Elysiah Moore, bachelor of fine arts degree in interior design.
Northern Michigan University
Kaia Hayes of South Haven was named to the dean’s list for the winter 2023 semester at Northern Michigan University. She had a grade point average of 4.00.