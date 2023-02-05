Brenna Smith of South Haven has been named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Alma College, in Alma. Students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average while maintaining a minimum of 13 credits during the semester are named to the list.
Kasey Losik of Fennville has been named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Mississippi State University, in Mississippi. Students who earn a 3.8 or better grade-point average while completing at least 12 credits during the semester are named to the list.