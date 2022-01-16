The following students have been named to collegiate dean’s lists:
Alma College
Jennifer Pedroza of Covert and Brenna Smith of South Haven were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Alma College is located in Alma.
Southern New Hampshire University
Morgan Bolles of Fennville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Southern New Hampshire University’s campus is in Manchester, NH.
Northwestern Michigan College
Molly Madigan of Fennville was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Northwestern Michigan College is in Traverse City.