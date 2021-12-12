Tabitha Flatau of South Haven has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest, all-discipline collegiate honor society. Flatau is a student at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.
Education honors
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Harbor teen pleads guilty in murder case
- Coloma High School student taken into custody over threats
- St. Joseph High School dismissed early due to threat
- St. Joseph police probe suspicious deaths
- Police identify people found dead in St. Joseph home
- St. Joseph High School student faces felony charge over threats
- Lakeshore school officials investigating multiple threats
- Watervliet secures $71,000 grant for dog park
- Candice Elders leaving Lake Michigan College for Honor Credit Union
- St. Joseph school staff to get $500 bonus for pandemic work
Latest National News
- Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
- 'Honest mistake': Library recovers map of small town
- EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?
- Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay
- More than $2.8M awarded to mobility projects in SE Michigan
- Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends
- EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?
- Correction: Midwest Tornadoes story
- Boy spearheads effort to return Arctic grayling to Michigan
- Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins