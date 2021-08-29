Grand Valley State University
The following students graduated from Grand Valley State University at the conclusion of the 2021 winter semester:
Bangor: Madissen G. Kozel, bachelor of music education degree; Anders E. Mortensen, bachelor of arts degree
Bloomingdale: Hannah E. Remington, bachelor of science degree
Fennville: Cara M. Blok, bachelor of science degree; Gustavo A. Morales, bachelor of music education degree; Taylor S. Slais, master of science degree in accounting
Grand Junction: Kelli M. Stricklin, bachelor of arts degree
Lawrence: Rylee N. Miller, bachelor of science degree; Israel A. Robles, bachelor of business administration degree
South Haven: Samantha A. Martin, bachelor of business administration degree; Brynn M. Murdock, bachelor of science degree; Dylan M. Nelson, bachelor of science degree; Jared D. Nelson, bachelor of science degree; Alec M. Washegesic, bachelor of business administration degree