Ava Rosema of Fennville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Rosema is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in social welfare and justice. Students named to the dean’s list must be full-time students and carry at least a 3.7 grade point average.
Education honors
Becky Kark
