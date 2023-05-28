David Lantinga of South Haven earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and social studies and a secondary education certification from Grove City College during commencement ceremonies, May 20. He also was named to the college’s dean’s list with high distinction for the spring semester. Lantinga is a graduate of International High School and is the son of Dr. Nicholas and Sherri Lantinga of South Haven.
Education honors
Becky Kark
