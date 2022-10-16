The positive and negative effects of technology on today’s polarized American landscape will be the focus of the next South Haven Speakers Series lecture.
Lisa Schirch, a professor at the University of Notre Dame, plans to present the topic, “How Technology Both Increases Polarization and Builds Bridges in a Divided United States Election Season,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. when refreshments will be served. Admission is $10 per person. Students, clergy and teachers are admitted free of charge.
“The South Haven Speakers Series is pleased to have an expert address political polarization in a non-partisan way,” said Julie Cowie, vice-president of the Speakers Series.
Schirch holds the Richard G. Starmann Sr. Endowed Chair in Peace Studies at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at Notre Dame. She is also a senior fellow at Toda Peace Institute where she directs the Social Media, Technology and Peace Building program. She also is author of 11 books. Her most recent is “Social Media Impacts on Conflict and Democracy: The Techtonic Shift,” which was released in 2021.
“This topic captivated our board as we prepared for the 2022 season,” Cowie said. “We are thrilled to have an expert from the Kroc Institute address this timely topic.”
For more information about the Speakers Series, visit www.SouthHavenSpeakersSeries.org