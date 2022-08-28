South Haven Elks Lodge made its latest financial donation of their fiscal year to Youth Development Company. The club donated $500 to Youth Development Company (YDC) in July. The organization helps youth throughout the South Haven, Bangor, Covert, Coloma and Watervliet areas.
Each year, the Elks donates approximately $15,000 to organizations that benefit the South Haven area. Over the past year, grants have been given to Project Christmas Hope toy drive, South Haven Junior Youth League, Caring Circle Hospice, We Care food pantry, Harborfest’s dragon boat sponsorship, Van Buren Youth Camp, various South Haven festivals, the Light up the Lake fireworks display, South Haven Public Schools sports programs, South Haven Public Schools robotics team and music programs, South Haven Steelheaders, the Scott Club, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, South Haven Garden Club, Girls on the Run, Our Town Players, nursing home patient programs and the Wounded Warrior Project.
“Our biggest contributions go to We Care Community Resource Centers – $8,000 last year,” said Barb Dotson, secretary for the Elks Club. “The other groups get varying amounts depending on the needs. We have donated over $150,000 directly to our community over the past 10 years.”