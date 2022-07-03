COVERT — Holtec International officially owns Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
Entergy Inc. announced this past Tuesday morning it finalized the sale of the subsidiary that owns Palisades to Holtec, beginning the 19-year decommissioning process.
The plant shut down for the last time on May 20. The sale also transferred ownership of Big Rock Point, a decommissioned plant in Charlevoix, from Entergy to Holtec.
Holtec received control of Palisades’ decommissioning trust funds, which were $539 million as of March 31. The funds have been set aside under federal mandate throughout the operation of the plant.
Entergy has now completely exited the merchant nuclear power business, a news release stated. The company announced its intentions to sell Palisades in 2016.
“We thank the excellent employees of Palisades for their dedication to safe, secure and reliable operations and we look forward to many of them continuing on with Entergy at new locations within our utility service area,” said Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault, in a statement. “We remain committed to our four nuclear power stations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The clean, carbon-free energy they produce is a key part of Entergy reaching its 2050 net-zero emissions commitment.” The company’s four remaining nuclear power plants are utility plants, not merchant plants.
Just under half of Palisades’ 600 employees will stay on with Holtec to assist with decommissioning.
Holtec will now begin the three-phase process of decommissioning the plant: transferring spent fuel to dry cask storage, a pause to allow the plant’s decommissioning trust to re-accumulate, and demolishing the remaining structures on the site, as well site restoration. Spokespersons for Holtec have told The Herald-Palladium spent fuel will remain onsite indefinitely, unless the United States government can find a permanent solution for spent fuel storage. Holtec also has plans for interim storage in New Mexico, which the company is undergoing licensing for.
Decommissioning will end in 2041. The future use of the site is yet unknown, but Holtec officials have not ruled out small modular reactor use, like at their Oyster Creek facility.
“We are pleased to be acquiring these facilities to add to our growing decommissioning fleet. We are also pleased that the talented, knowledgeable and hard-working team at Palisades is joining the Holtec team. These team members will continue to deploy the same cutting-edge technologies that we have employed at Indian Point, Pilgrim and Oyster Creek to ensure maximum worker safety, protection of the environment, preservation of the well-being of the local community, and to build upon the excellence achieved at other plants in our fleet,” said Kelly Trice, president of Holtec Decommissioning International, in a statement.
Anti-nuclear activists react
Anti-nuclear groups allege their requests for a public hearing and a petition to intervene in the license transfer from Entergy to Holtec went unanswered from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, according to a news release.
“We met NRC’s short, strict 20-day deadline to request a hearing and petition for leave to intervene in this license transfer proceeding on February 24, 2021,” said Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear, in a prepared statement. “That was well over a year ago, but the public has been systemically stonewalled since.”
The coalition of anti-nuclear groups say Holtec is unable to carry out a safe decommissioning and claim the company’s practices will harm Lake Michigan.
“We do not trust Holtec to conduct a complete, safe decommissioning with the public’s many hundreds of millions of dollars in the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund while this coalition was denied its day in court regarding our legal intervention,” said Iris Potter of the Michigan Safe Energy Future-Kalamazoo Chapter and Palisades Shutdown Campaign, in a prepared statement.