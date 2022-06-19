Thanks to a $100,000 grant from Entergy Corp., a network of trails in several nature preserves and dunes in South Haven Township will soon become a reality.
Entergy, owner of the Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township, announced this past week it would award the grant to the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) to help create 1.5 miles of walking trails that encompass the Porter Legacy Dunes Preserve.
“The work of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy provides a real and lasting benefit for our community,” said Palisades Site President Darrell Corbin in a news release.
Adjacent to the Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, the Porter Legacy Dunes Preserve was bought in the fall of 2020 by South Haven Area Recreation Authority with assistance from SWMLC, and a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The two nature preserves total 75 acres and protect 2,000 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan. Owned and managed by SHARA and SWMLC, the two properties will eventually have 1.5 miles of trails and serve as the northern end of a proposed hiking trail system between neighboring Van Buren State Park and Pilgrim Haven Natural Area.
With the contribution from Entergy, SWMLC will be able to design and develop trails on the Porter Legacy Dunes property that enable visitors to enjoy views of Lake Michigan.
Peter Ter Louw, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, said the Porter Legacy Dunes consist of nearly 50 acres of back dune forest and includes a stretch of Dyckman Creek that flows north from Van Buren State Park.
“We greatly appreciate all of Entergy-Palisades’ support of our work during the past several years, which has served as a critical catalyst in acquiring and developing public access at several of our nature preserves,” Ter Louw said in the release. “This gift will allow us to explore creation of additional trails along the dunes, moving forward on a vision that will further South Haven as a destination for people who love the outdoors and nature.”
The 2-mile corridor of forested sand dunes between Van Buren State Park and Pilgrim Haven Natural Area is identified in SWMLC’s Climate Resiliency Strategic Conservation Plan, which identifies those landscapes that are the most important to conserve in the Southwest Michigan region.
Ter Louw said the conservancy hopes that creating public access along the dunes will help promote the South Haven area as a tourist destination and increase awareness of the importance of protecting the dunes for the long-term health of the region.