A former South Haven Police officer has filed a lawsuit against the City of South Haven and Police Chief Natalie Thompson claiming she was wrongfully discharged from her job in March of 2021.
The four-count lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, in U.S. Western District Court in Grand Rapids by attorney Mark S. Wilkinson of Paladin Employment Law in Kalamazoo, alleges Michaela Pauly was discriminated against and later retaliated against when she was fired by Thompson and the City of South Haven.
In its response to the lawsuit, attorneys Laura S. Amtsbuechler and Melanie M. Hesano of Rosati Schultz Joppich & Amtsbuechler PC of Farmington Hills, who are representing the city and Thompson, claim Pauly’s allegations are “untrue and legally insufficient.” They also referred to the lawsuit as “frivolous.”
South Haven City Council members met earlier this month in a closed session to receive an update from the attorneys from Rosati Schultz Joppich & Amtsbuechler PC regarding the case, a lawsuit which City Manager Kate Hosier said she cannot comment on at this time.
“I have no comment regarding pending litigation,” Hosier said. Thompson also said this past Wednesday she could not comment on the lawsuit.
Attorneys for both the city and Pauly were contacted but did not respond to questions as of last week.
The lawsuit contends that Pauly, who had been with the department since December of 2012, had married police officer Michael Pauly in 2015, a police officer that Thompson had previously dated. The lawsuit claims that “Pauly performed her job well and consistently received praise regarding her job performance.” The lawsuit goes on to allege that Thompson and the City of South Haven then “discriminated against Pauly because of her sex and gender and treated her differently – and worse – than male officers.” It then alleges that Thompson, who first began working for the police department in 1992 and worked her way up the ranks to being named police chief in 2016, had previous relationships with other male officers in the past, officers who were much better treated than Michaela Pauly.
When Pauly complained about how she had been mistreated, the lawsuit alleges that Thompson “targeted Pauly for an investigation that was a pretext for discrimination and retaliation. The bias-filled and retaliatory investigation led to the termination of Pauly’s employment with the City of South Haven.”
The lawsuit further contends that when Pauly took a job in Kalamazoo after her termination from the South Haven Police Department, “defendants contacted Pauly’s new employer in an effort to further retaliate against her by providing unsolicited information that led to the termination of Pauly’s employment from her subsequent employer.”
Pauly is suing the city under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for discrimination and retaliation and both the city and Thompson under the Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act for discrimination and retaliation.
She requests the court enter a judgment that will compensate her for damages, losses, expenses, back wages, emotional distress, attorney fees, litigation costs and interest.
In their response to the lawsuit, city officials and Thompson deny the allegations.
In terms of the allegation that Pauly had performed her job well and consistently received praise regarding her job performance, attorneys representing the City of South Haven and Thompson responded in the lawsuit that “plaintiff performed her job well on some occasions and deny all remaining allegations for the reason they are untrue.”
Attorneys also contend that Thompson had ended her relationship with Pauly’s husband before the plaintiff had been hired in 2012.
The attorneys representing the City of South Haven and Thompson also denied allegations that Pauly had been discriminated against because of her sex and that she had been treated worse than male officers. The defendant’s response to the lawsuit goes on to further deny that they provided unsolicited information that led to Pauly’s termination by her subsequent employer.
Although attorneys for the city and for Pauly had requested a jury trial take place, District Court Judge Jane M. Beckering decided in June to refer the case for mediation to take place on or before Dec. 15.