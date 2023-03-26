Over the past two decades, South Haven Center for the Arts has displayed works by famous artists such as 20th century Jewish artists Marc Chagall and Ben Zion, along with artwork by Theodor Geisel, writer and illustrator of the famous Dr. Seuss books, and works by famous 20th century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
But, later this month, the art center will be putting the spotlight on young, budding artists, when it hosts its annual elementary art exhibition.
“Shine Bright: Kindergarten through Fifth Grade Student Exhibition,” will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m., Friday March 31, at the art center, 600 Phoenix St., and continue through April 29. The exhibit can be viewed, free of charge, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The exhibition features art from youngsters that attend Maple Grove, Lincoln, North Shore, St. Basil and St. Paul schools in South Haven, along with students from Bangor and Covert elementary schools.
“The South Haven Center for the Arts is very proud each year to exhibit the work of Van Buren County kindergarten through fifth-grade students,” said Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center.
The title and theme of this year’s exhibition, “Shine Bright,” will be celebrated with a black light gallery on the second floor of the art center that will accentuate students’ neon work, according to Hagy. In addition, during the opening ceremony and throughout the exhibition’s stay at the art center, families will be able to create and explore together at hands-on art stations.
“So many of our center members tell us this is their favorite exhibition of the year – it is fun, bright and interesting,” Hagy said. “We love being able to provide this opportunity for our community and we are excited to be adding new elements this year,” she continued to say regarding the hands-on art stations and black light gallery.
To make the exhibition more special for students and families, Kitchen Tribes restaurant (the former South Haven Dairy Queen) will provide free ice cream coupons for the first 100 elementary student artists who come in to view their own artwork, while Kernal Popperz Kettle Corn will serve fresh popcorn at the opening reception.
Hagy also recognized the efforts that elementary art teachers play in making the exhibition possible. The teachers work with the art center on the theme for the exhibition and also help set up the displays.
“This exhibition is made possible due to the hard work of art teachers Colleen Anastacio at Baseline Middle School, Madeline Finn at Northshore Elementary, Kelsey Vollrath at Covert Public Schools, Jennifer Nesbitt and Chris Measzros at Bangor Public Schools, Julie Stegman St. Paul Lutheran School and Patti McCall at Saint Basil School,” Hagy said.
“Shine Bright” is sponsored by South Haven Public Schools and made possible in part through funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.