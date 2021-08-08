HARTFORD — Here are results from the Van Buren Youth Fair, which ran July 19-24 at the fairgrounds in Hartford.
Feeder calf awards
Senior II showman, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Senior I showman, Gabby Oh, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Junior showman, Levi Hostetler, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Young II showman, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Young I showman, Richard Wold, Open Class, Lawton; Pee Wee II Showman, Molly Kubiszak, Shamrock Shakers, Gobles; Pee Wee I Showman, Caroline Stull, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Grand champion light beef feeder, Levi Terry, Shamrock Shakers, Paw Paw; Reserve grand champion light beef feeder, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Grand champion heavy beef feeder, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Reserve grand champion heavy beef feeder, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Grand champion light dairy feeder calf, Hunter Driscoll, Farm, Friends and Family, Decatur; Reserve grand champion light dairy feeder calf, Hailee Ybarra, Farm, Friends and Family, Decatur; Grand champion heavy dairy feeder calf, Molly Kubiszak, Shamrock Shakers, Gobles; Reserve grand champion heavy dairy feeder calf, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw.
Beef awards
Grand champion beef breed, Brady Burnell, Open Class, Gobles; Reserve grand champion beef breed, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Senior II showman, Brady Burnell, Open Class, Gobles; Senior I showman, Gabby Oh, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Junior showman, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Young II showman, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Young I showman, Drew Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Senior sweepstakes representative, Brady Burnell, Alternate, Gabby Oh; Junior sweepstakes representative, Anya Butler, Alternate, Owen Hamre; Grand champion beef steer, Brady Burnell, Open Class, Gobles; Reserve champion beef steer, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Grand champion dairy steer, Brandon DeVries, Young Explorers, Gobles; Reserve grand champion dairy steer, Addison Gumper, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Van Buren Born & Raised, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence.
Beef feeder project evaluation
Best of Show, Charlotte Stull, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Merit, Rylin Mead, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Merit, Miles Bozung, South Haven Jay Dees, South Haven; Merit, Levi Terry, Shamrock Shakers, Paw Paw.
Beef project evaluation
Best of Show, Hunter Conklin, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Merit, Gabby Oh, Open Class, Paw Paw; Merit, Charle DeLille, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw.
Carcass awards
Champion steer carcass, Drew Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Reserve champion steer carcass, Levi Hostetler, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Champion hog carcass, Mason Hite, Open Class, Paw Paw; Reserve champion hog carcass, Molly Kubiszak, Shamrock Shakers, Gobles; Champion lamb carcass, Andrew Stermer, Shamrock Shakers, Lawton; Reserve champion lamb carcass, Ava Hutchins, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawton; Champion goat carcass, Lillie Burke, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo.
Cat awards
Champion cage decoration, Jayden Tomsa, South Haven Jay Dees, South Haven; Reserve champion cage decoration, Sydney Smith, Van Buren Voyagers, Portage; Grand champion cat/kitten, Sydney Smith, Van Buren Voyagers, Portage; Reserve grand champion cat/kitten, Porsha Tomsa, South Haven Jay Dees, South Haven; Pee wee showman, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Young I showman, Lillie Burke, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Young II showman, Sydney Smith, Van Buren Voyagers, Portage; Junior showman, Anthony Gillan, Young Explorers, Coloma.
Dairy awards
Junior Showman, Lily Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Young II showman, Addison Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Young I showman, Richard Wold, Open Class, Lawton; Tessa Spicher, Farm, Friends and Family, Paw Paw; Champion dairy heifer, Lily Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Reserve champion dairy heifer, Addison Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Champion dairy cow, Lily Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Richard Wold, Open Class, Lawton.
Dairy feeder project evaluation
Best of show, Paige Alexander, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Merit, Keyona Klimkiewicz, FFA, Watervliet; Merit, Gabby Oh, Open Class, Paw Paw; Merit, Lauren Gardiner, FFA, Benton Harbor.
Dairy project evaluation
Best of show, Lily Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Merit, Henley Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Merit, Taylor Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Merit, Addison Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton.
Adult draft horse awards
Grand champion mare – draft horse/draft horse mule, Tina Streeter, Hartford; Reserve grand champion mare – draft horse/draft horse mule, Tina Streeter, Hartford; Grand champion gelding – draft pony/draft pony mule, Gary Mead, Decatur; Reserve grand champion gelding – draft pony/draft pony mule, Gary Mead, Decatur; Grand champion gelding – draft horse/draft horse mule, Margie Godines, Lawrence.
Dog awards
Champion class (13-19), Kiersta Guy, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Senior showman, Alexis Guy, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Junior showman, Anthony Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Young I showman, Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Gobles; Young II showman, Yvonne Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Pee wee showman, Willie Gillan-Bilbo, Young Explorers, Covert; Sub noive B (6-11), Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Gobles; Sub noive B (12-19), Alexi Guy, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Costume class under 12, Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Gobles; Costume class 12 and older, Yvonne Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Beginners agility A (6-11), Willie Gillan-Bilbo, Young Explorers, Covert; Beginners agility A (12-19), Anthony Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Beginners agility B (5-11) Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Gobles; Veterans agility, Alexis Guy, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Rally-Novice B, Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Gobles; Grand champion, Kiersta Guy, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Reserve grand champion, Alexis Guy, Young Explorers, Paw Paw.
English horses
In-hand jumping, Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Family and Friends, Lawton; Hunter over fences, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Pee wee English equitation, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice English equitation, Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Young hunt seat equitation, Maeve Wingle, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Jr. hunt seat equitation, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Sr. I hunt seat equitation, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Sr. II hunt seat equitation, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Jr. English equitation champion, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Sr. English equitation champion, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland; Pee wee English pleasure, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice English pleasure, Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Young hunt seat pleasure, Maeve Wingle, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Junior hunt seat pleasure, Sophia Gibbs, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Senior I hunt seat pleasure, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Senior II hunt seat pleasure, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland; Jr. English pleasure champion, Maeve Wingle, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Sr. English pleasure champion, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland; Dressage training level test 1, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Dressage training level test 3, Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawton; Western dressage – basic level test 3, Grianna Bos, Open Class, Mattawan
Goat awards
Senior showman, Carey Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction; Junior showman, Makayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Young II showman, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Young I showman, Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Bangor; Pee wee showman, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Senior sweepstakes representative, Carey Towne; Junior sweepstakes representative, Makayla King; Grand champion dairy market, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Reserve grand champion dairy market, Timothy Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Grand champion non-dairy market, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Reserve grand champion non-dairy market, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Sr. pet wether, Amanda Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction; Grand champion Jr. doe-dairy goat, Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Bangor; Reserve grand champion Jr. doe-dairy goat, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Grand champion Sr. doe-dairy goat, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Reserve grand champion Dr. doe-dairy goat, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Grand champion Sr. doe non-dairy goat, Lillie Burke, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Grand champion Jr. doe non-dairy goat, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Reserve grand champion Jr. doe non-dairy goat, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw.
Gymkhana speed/action and keyhole
Ground driving, Jade Gowan, Open Class,Richland; HRH speed/action (6-26), Jessie Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee speed/action (9 and up) Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Sr. speed/action (15-19), Dara Stiles, Open Class, Gobles; HRH keyhole (6-26), Jessie Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee keyhole (9 and under), Sara VanLaan, Young Explorers, Lawrence; Jr. keyhole (10-14), Maeve Wingle, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Sr. keyhole (15-19), Dara Stiles, Open Class, Gobles.
Gymkhana poles, barrels and flags
In-hand poles (9-19), Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawton; 595HRH poles (6-26), Jessica Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee poles (9 and under), Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice poles (10-19), Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Jr. poles (10-14), Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Sr. poles (15-19), Dara Stiles, Open Class, Gobles; In-hand barrels (9-19), Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawton; HRH barrels (6-26), Jessica Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee barrels (9 and under), Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice barrels (10-19), Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Jr. barrels (10-14), Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Sr. barrels (15-19), Dara Stiles, Open Class, Gobles; Pee wee flag (9 and under), Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice flags (10-19), Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Jr. flags (10-14), Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Sr. flags (15-19), Karly Manning, Young Explorers, Hartford.
Horse awards (high point)
4-H high point gymkhana trophy, Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawton; 4-H high point English horse trophy, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; 4-H high point western horse trophy, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Stephanie Tucker memorial pee wee trophy, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; 4-H high point all-around award, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Gobles; After Newton high point all-around pony high point in-hand, Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Friends & Family, Lawton.
Large animal showmanship sweepstakes
Sr. showmanship sweepstakes winner, Gabby Oh, Open Class, Paw Paw; Jr. showmanship sweepstakes winner, Ayna Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence.
Pocket pets awards
Young showman – cavies, Sarah Harper, Porter Busy Fingers, Mattawan; Junior showman – cavies, Elizabeth Teter, Porter Busy Fingers, Watervliet; Senior showman – cavies, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Grand champion cavy, Elizabeth Teter, Porter Busy Fingers, Watervliet; Reserve grand champion cavy, Sarah Harper, Porter Busy Fingers, Mattawan; Junior showman – lab animal, MaKayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazpp; Senior showman – lab animal, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Grand champion lab animal, MaKayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Reserve grand champion lab animal, Hailey McLemore, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Grand champion pair of lab animals, Hailey McLemore, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Costume class – bast of show, Elizabeth Teter, Porter Busy Fingers, Watervliet; Costume class – reserve grand champion, Sarah Harper, Porter Busy Fingers, Mattawan; Senor cavy sweepstakes representative, Amelia Parman; Junior cavy sweepstakes representative, Elizabeth Teter; Senior lab animal sweepstakes representative, Hailey McLemore; Junior lab animal sweepstakes representative, MaKayla King; Gold Clover showmanship representative, Elizabeth Teter.
Poultry awards
Pee wee I chicken showman, Foster Martin, Shamrock Shakers, Mattawan; Pee wee II chicken showman, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Young I chicken showman, Reagan Martin, Shamrock Shakers, Mattawan; Young II chicken showman, Levi Newland, Porter Busy Fingers, Kalamazoo; Junior chicken showman, MaKayla King, Porter Busy Fingers, Kalamazoo; Senior chicken showman, Sophia Williamson, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Pee wee other poultry showman, Isaac LaPlace, West Valley Livestock, Lawrence; Young other poultry showman, Anthony Kochar, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Junior other poultry showman, Anthony Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Senior other poultry showman, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Grand champion production, Natalie Reidenbach, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Reserve grand champion production, Rebekah Kane, Young Explorers, Bangor; Grand champion market chickens, Lillie Burke, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Reserve grand champion market chickens, MaKenzie Copi, South Haven Jay Dees, South Haven; Grand champion market turkeys, Isaac King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Reserve grand champion market turkeys, MaKayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Grand champion heritage market poultry, Cordia Henderson, Geneva Wrens, Grand Junction; Reserve grand champion heritage market poultry, KiKi Henderson, Geneva Wrens, Grand Junction; Grand champion market waterfowl, Emilyrose Goodrode, West Valley Livestock, Lawrence; Grand champion overall male chicken, Amanda Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction; Reserve grand champion overall male chicken, Emilyrose Goodrode, West Valley Livestock, Lawrence; Grand champion overall female chicken, Amanda Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction; Reserve grand champion overall female chicken, Willie Gillan-Bilbo, Young Explorers, Covert; Grand champion male waterfowl, Amber Cook, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Reserve grand champion male waterfowl, Anthony Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Grand champion female waterfowl, Sophia Williamson, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Reserve grand champion female waterfowl, Kennedy LaPlace, West Valley Livestock, Lawrence; Grand champion exhibition turkey, Emilyrose Goodrode, West Valley Livestock, Lawrence; Reserve grand champion exhibition turkey, Lillie Burke, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Grand champion eggs, Isaac King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Reserve champion eggs, Lillie Burke, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo.