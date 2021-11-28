After We Care human service ministry scaled back its holiday festival last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the popular Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction will be back this year in a big way, according to organizers.
“Last year we had a very small, modified display in South Haven Center, at the corner of Huron and Center streets,” explained Dana Tipken, We Care operations coordinator. “The community seemed to enjoy it, so this year we decided to make it bigger and better hoping that it becomes a community holiday tradition.”
Plans are already underway for the event, which will be held in the lower level of city hall Thursday, Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, 2022. Model trains displays by the Holland Model Train Club and other train enthusiasts, Lego displays, and of course, decorated pine trees, will all be part of the free event to get everyone in a festive spirit.
“It is exciting to be able to have the lower level of city hall this year for this holiday event,” Tipken said. “It is truly a family oriented event and are hoping that the community enjoys it as much as we are putting it together for them.”
In order to make this event bigger and better, organizers are asking for help from area businesses, organizations and schools to decorate the trees. Two different sizes of trees – 18-inch and four-foot trees – are available to decorate, free of charge.
“They can be decorated in any theme; creativity is the key,” Tipken said. “They will then be placed in the silent auction with the proceeds going toward the ministries and programs of We Care. We have a limited supply of the 18-inch trees, so they are first-come, first-serve.”
There are other ways to get involved too. Two or more volunteers are needed each day for a shift of one to four hours to oversee the event. Training will be provided. Available time slots can be viewed on the We Care Community Resource Center Facebook page.
If you’d rather support the holiday event financially, there’s a way to do that too.
“What this involves is a business or organization making a monetary donation of their choice and supplying the volunteers for the day,” Tipken explained about the Day Sponsor option. “In return we will make sure to recognize them on our website, Facebook page and other promotional flyers that are submitted to the community.”
Also needed are Lego displays. Anyone who would like to build one can also participate.
Trees and Lego creations need to be dropped off from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the lower level of city hall, 539 Phoenix St.
For more information, email Tipken at dana@wecare-inc.org or call 269-637-4342.