Mary (Mueller) Rusin remembers the day she found out her older brother, Robert Mueller, had been killed by enemy fire, Sept. 19, 1967, while serving in the Vietnam War as a private for the U.S. Marines.
“I was 11 going on 12,” Mary, of South Haven, recalled. “My birthday was Sept. 24th. We found out on Sept. 21st.”
Birthdays since then have never been quite the same for Mary.
She was one of a dozen or so family members from the South Haven area who took time recently to honor loved ones who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Services during the Vietnam War.
They attended National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, at American Legion Post 49 in South Haven, a day set aside to honor the 58,220 members of the United States military who died during the 21-year conflict, as well as the military members who survived.
Three of the servicemen who died in the conflict were from South Haven. Mueller along with Fred Arthur Nelson and Richard Martin Schnake, died between the years of 1967-1969 while serving their tour of duty. Other servicemen from towns near South Haven who died while serving in Vietnam include Charles McClurg and David Salinas from Bangor and Gregory Webb from Covert. Also recognized at the memorial service were William Tromp of Fennville and Ronald Vliek of Decatur.
Of the Vietnam War casualties, 2,655 came from Michigan. Their names line the 26-foot-wide Vietnam Memorial Wall located inside American Legion Post 49.
“We’re one of the very few veterans organizations to have a wall of this kind,” said John Barkley, vice commander for Post 49.
The Legion received the 14-panel, V-shaped wall from the Holland American Legion five years ago, refurbished it, and dedicated it during a ceremony in 2017 led by Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan of South Haven, a highly decorated soldier who also served during the Vietnam War as a medic in the U.S. Army.
The fact that South Haven American Legion is one of the few veterans organizations in the state to be home to a Michigan Vietnam Memorial War memorial panel, is one of the reasons the Legion decided to conduct a ceremony on March 29 to honor area military service personnel who died during the conflict.
A souvenir jacket that Robert Mueller had purchased and given to his sister, Mary, was on display at the Legion during the service.
“He sent me the jacket while he was over there,” Mary recalled. “I outgrew it so my mom gave it to a neighbor who gave it to her son. Over the years our neighbor kept the jacket and sent it to me in 2012. I framed it with a bamboo backing.”
Mary was quite a bit younger than her brother, Robert, but she still remembers their years of living at home, prior to him going off to war.
“The things that were important to him were the people he loved, his horse and his truck,” she recalled. “He just had a very kind heart in the sense that he enlisted. He didn’t think it was fair that all the guys who didn’t seem to be well off or attending college were being drafted.”
Robert Mueller’s cousin, Candy Gryga, who also grew up in South Haven, also remembers the day the family received word of Robert Mueller’s death and the funeral afterwards.
Candy was 17 at the time. “Whenever I hear ‘Taps’ it takes me back to the funeral,” she said, also recalling the less-than-welcome reception some of her friends’ loved ones received at United States airports after returning home from the war. “One of my friend’s husband was spit on when he returned. That was really, really sad.”
Lenard Salinas of Bangor, who also attended the memorial service, March 29, at the American Legion, was 8 when his family received word that his brother, David, had been killed in Vietnam.
“I can remember when the (military) Jeep pulled in the driveway,” Lenard recalled. “My brother, David, left (for the military) when I was 7. He died 6 days after my birthday.”
As part of the ceremony on March 29, the Legion included biographical information and photos of area servicemen who died in Vietnam while serving their country. The ceremony also included a memorial service with a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, tours of the memorial wall, and a luncheon afterwards.
Barkley said the Legion hopes to host an annual memorial service each year as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor the area military service men and women who died while serving in the Vietnam War.