COVERT — Stephanie White lives in South Haven now instead of her childhood home of Covert.
She hasn’t felt comfortable living there since the shooting death of her brother, Maurice Walker, in 1993.
“I saw the stress my parents faced,” she said. “It was rough living here and not having answers.”
Her older sister, Jessica Jeffries, who also resides in South Haven, shares similar sentiments.
“There’s no way it (Walker’s shooting death) shouldn’t have been solved,” she said. “There’s no way it would have been a stranger. He knew this person.”
Twenty-eight years ago, on April 17, 1993, Walker, a Covert High School junior, went fishing but never returned home.
Later, the popular Covert High School student was found shot to death – his fishing rod nearby.
Willénna Williams, who was Walker’s girlfriend at the time, organized a tribute in his memory on Saturday, April 17th, in the hope that doing so would spark renewed interest by police in opening the case again.
“His murder is still not solved,” Williams said at Saturday’s tribute, which was held at Covert Township Cemetery. “I feel we were robbed and he was robbed.”
During the tribute, family members and friends placed flowers at Walker’s grave and held a balloon launch.
Next, they traveled to the site where Walker’s body was found off 34th Avenue – near a pond and creek that are about a half-mile from his home. There, the group placed a cross in his memory.
“In losing him, a piece of all of us is lost,” said Kenny Jackson, a longtime basketball coach at Covert High School. “He was a good basketball player, he played in the band. He had no enemies. The community loved him. It is a tragic loss for everyone.”
Although some people at the tribute believe Walker was murdered, Jackson said he thinks his death was accidental.
“It was one shot with a .22,” he said. “He (Walker) had no enemies.”
Walker’s younger brother, Fred Walker, agrees somewhat.
Fred was 13 when his older brother was shot. “I believe it was an accident,” Fred said. But if it was an accident, he wonders why the person who shot Maurice didn’t come forward.
“I don’t see how one family can hold that secret that long,” he said. Fred said he has talked with police about re-opening the investigation into his brother’s death.
“I hope this (tribute) gets some kind of momentum going,” he said.
Whether Walker’s untimely death was accidental or intentional, his family and friends miss him greatly.
Stephanie White was just 7 years old when her older brother died.
“He was sweet, kind, funny, very outgoing and loved church,” she said. “I hope they will re-look at the case and give us some answers.”
Williams, Walker’s girlfriend at the time, mentioned how kind he was to her when she first moved to Covert from Chicago, where she had been in foster care.
“He took the time to get to know me and that’s why I loved him,” she said.