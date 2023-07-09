The South Haven Theatre Series will welcome Chicago-area actress Leslie Goddard in her portrayal of “Julia Child Bon Appetit!” at 7:30 on Saturday, July 15 in Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at south haventheatreseries.org.
In the 1960s, thousands of people tuned in every week to watch Child demonstrate the art of French cooking on television. Child, who was considered at the time as America’s favorite cook and its best epicurean model since Francophile Thomas Jefferson, was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award, by President George W. Bush in 2003.
Goddard, who is not only an actress, but also has a doctorate degree, will portray in the one-person play, Child, discussing everything from her relationship with her diplomat husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking on her television show.
Goddard has been presenting history programs for more than 15 years. After graduating from Stanford with honors in English and Theater, she went on to achieve a Ph.D. from Northwestern University specializing in U.S. history and American Studies as well as Master’s degrees in both theater and museum studies. A former museum director, she is the author of three books on history and currently works full-time as an author and public performer.
While at Northwestern, Goddard began volunteering at the Evanston History Center. She occasionally portrayed historical characters as part of an exhibit or spoke to small groups about specific events or people.
Goddard said she is interested in women’s history, American history, and Chicago history. The first two full-fledged characters she created in 2004 were Frances Willard (educator, suffragette and leader of the temperance movement) and Bertha Palmer (philanthropist, art collector and “queen” of Chicago society during the 1890s).
Gradually Goddard added other portrayals and presentations to her roster, having completed 19 scripts, of which she performs between five and eight each year.
From 2008 to 2012, she managed exhibits at the Morton Arboretum and wrote three books to complement her lectures. By 2013, Goddard was lecturing and presenting portrayals full-time – with a schedule of 200-250 events a year.
The best part of her work, Goddard confided, is having the opportunity to teach and share her knowledge of and interest in women who have a unique role in history. Her profession enables her to combine her strengths in historical research, playwriting and acting. She enjoys popular culture, nostalgic characters and situations, and storytelling.