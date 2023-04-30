For the past 22 years, Michigan Flywheelers Museum members have been teaching kids about life before 21st century technology such as Smartphones and social media sites such as TikTok.
Washing clothes in galvanized tubs full of washboards and suds, grinding corn into meal, and twisting twine into rope are just a few of the things that students learn how to do during the museum’s annual “Farm History Day.”
This year the tradition will continue as more than 1,200 students are expected to attend the annual event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 12. Open to area students, parents and grandparents, the event will feature more than 40 exhibits – many of them hands’ on, according to Patrick Ingalls, museum president.
“This event is a lot of fun for us because its so enjoyable to see kids reactions when they find out that moms had to sift flour to make bread and that there was no such thing as drills with motors,” Ingalls said.
Making rope, dipping candles, and playing old fashioned games like Graces are just a few of the activities that kids can do during Farm History Day at the museum grounds on 68th Avenue, four miles east of South Haven.
“We began holding Farm History Day as part of our educational goal for the museum,” Ingalls said. “There is no charge to attend because we wanted to give something back to the community for all the support it has given us.”
Besides the hands-on activities, visitors will be able to stroll through the museum’s Old Towne, filled with such old-fashioned structures as the Farm History Building, Old Tyme Jail, Farm Machinery Repair Shop, Migrant Camp, Peaceful Knoll Church and a log cabin.
The museum asks that anyone attending with a large group, call or email with how many will be coming to make sure there is enough supplies on hand.
The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is located at 06285 68th St, in Geneva Township. It is open on Wednesdays and weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as well as for special events. Self guided tours are available during those days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Large group tours are available by appointment.
For more information, 269-639-2010 or email michiganflywheelers@ yahoo.com,