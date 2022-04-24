After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a one-day event that teaches youngsters what it was like to live in rural Southwest Michigan 150 years ago, is returning to the Michigan Flywheelers Museum.
Farm History Day will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May 6 at the museum’s old-fashioned village grounds.
During Farm History Day, youngsters will be given the opportunity to experience, hands-on activities such as rope making, corn grinding and candle dipping, while also learning to play with old-fashioned wooden toys – similar to ones pioneer children played with many years ago.
This year marks the 21st time Farm History Day has taken place at the Flywheelers Museum grounds, located at 06285 68th St., three miles east of South Haven. The event has become more popular with school children as the years have gone by, said museum President Patrick Ingalls.
“We began holding Farm History Day as part of our educational goal for the museum,” Ingalls said. “That first year, we had about 300 attend. Close to 1,500 attended in 2019.”
One of the reasons the event is so popular, Ingalls thinks, is that the Flywheelers does not charge admission for participants.
When the museum’s board first thought of organizing Farm History Day, they did so as a way to give back to the community that has supported the Flywheelers’ various events and fundraisers.
“Finding free, educational outings for schools and families is tough these days,” said Ingalls, stressing that the event is not just geared to elementary schools, but to parents and grandparents who want to bring their own children for a day of fun activities.
“We’ve seen a growing trend of parents, and especially grandparents, bringing the kids to this,” he said. “Grandparents seem to like it because it brings back a lot of memories.”
Typically, there are about 35 activities youngsters can participate in during Farm History Day; with many of the stations specializing in hands-on learning experiences.
Every year the museum tries to add new events to help keep the wait times as short as possible at the various learning stations, Ingalls said. However, the availability of new activities this year will depend on the number of volunteers.
“We’re not sure what to expect this year as it’s been two years since we’ve held the event,” he said. “A lot has changed since then.”
Museum officials ask that private, public and homeschooled students make reservations for Farm History Day in advance by calling the museum at 639-2010 or by emailing, michiganflywheelers@yahoo.com.