Three farms will open their doors to the public to see how the blueberry industry works during the National Blueberry Festival
Festival-goers can tour up to three farms from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10 on the opening day of the festival where they can pick blueberries or purchase blueberry products and learn about the blueberry industry that helps make Michigan a leading producers of the blue fruit.
The three farms are DeGrandchamp Farms, 76241 14th Ave., and Bumbleberry Acres, 6785 Baseline Road in South Haven and Brookside Farms, 34448 44th Ave. in Paw Paw.
People who visit at least two of the farms and get a stamp at each location can redeem them for a free slice of blueberry pie at the Pie Social Thursday, Aug. 10. The social will take place from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
The role of the South Haven area and the surrounding communities in Van Buren and Allegan counties has played a significant role in the development of the high-bush blueberry industry over the years. Michigan is one of the largest producers of blueberries in the United States with Van Buren and Ottawa counties leading the way in producing the most berries in the state.