LAWRENCE — Neal Kinsey, soil fertility specialist with Kinsey Ag Services in Charleston, Mo. and author of the book Hands-on Agronomy, will be the keynote speaker at the Van Buren Conservation District’s annual Farming for the Future conference. The free event will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at the Van Buren Conference Center in Lawrence. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the conference runs until 3:30 p.m. with free lunch included. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Farmers are asked to register by March 1 by calling the Van Buren Conservation District at 269-657-4030 x3093 or visiting www.vanburencd.org.
“This year we’re going back to basics,” says Colleen Forestieri, senior conservation specialist with the Van Buren Conservation District. “Soil health has been a hot topic recently but we believe that managing soil fertility is one of the key components that is easy to overlook. We’re excited to have Neal share his expertise and discuss traditional soil health practices like no-till, cover crops, and irrigation management.”
Farming for the Future is an annual educational event for local farmers and is a great opportunity to learn from agricultural specialists, educators, researchers, businesses and other farmers. Topics this year will include soil health basics, carbon/nitrogen ratios, no-till strategies, and breakout sessions highlighting grazing, grain, and perennial fruit crops. A MAEAP Phase 1 credit will be available for attendees along with RUP credits.