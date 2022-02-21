South Haven City leaders here are expected tonight to discuss whether a proposed, affordable housing complex proposed for a former factory site can continue to move forward.
The discussion comes after the South Haven Planning Commission stalled this past Wednesday on whether to recommend approval of a Planned Use Development (PUD) to Illinois-based The Habitat Company to develop a 144-unit apartment/townhome community on the former Overton factory site, at the corner of Indiana and Elkenburg streets.
After nearly three hours of discussion and public comment from approximately a half-dozen residents who have been opposed to the project from the start, planners ended in a 4-4 tie, with one member absent, in recommending city council approve the PUD along with the first phase of the development.
"Proceedurally, it is now up to the city council to make a final decision on the PUD application," Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said. "This item will be brought before City Council on Monday, and city staff will seek feedback regarding next steps. Notably, if the city council were to approve the PUD application, the phase one final site plan application would need to be sent back to the Planning Commission for reconsideration."
For planning commission members, Habitat's proposal to create a mixed-use residential complex, has been a difficult, months-long process.
Some members expressed frustration after Wednesday's meeting.
"It's unusual, chaotic," commented longtime planner Charles Heinig, who voted in favor of recommending PUD approval.
"We never have tie votes and we were minus one member," said planning commission chair Tim Stegeman, who voted no, citing concern over Habitat's request for fewer onsite parking spaces and less footage for building setbacks from the public right-of-way.
Planners also expressed concern over Habitat's request that the city waive submital of an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the site. In July of 2021 the city updated an ordinance to stipulate that developers submit an EIS for sites that measure more than 5 acres. The Overton site is 5.74 acres.
Habitat, which had been in the process of working with city officials on the development proposal, was not aware of the change in the ordinance until earlier this month when it was brought to their attention, according to Jeff Head, president of Habitat.
"We were all a bit surprised about that," said Head, estimating that hiring an engineering firm to conduct an EIS would cost an additional $15,000 to $20,000 and take a month or longer to complete.
Environmental impact studies analyze the impact a proposed development would have on a municipality's utility systems, fire, police, school services, solid waste disposal, soil, air, groundwater, floodplains, wetland, noise levels and additional traffic.
Habitat officials said the city, which owns the Overton property, already has much of that information. City officials agree.
"The City Council acquired this property through tax foreclosure in 2015, obtained environmental due diligence reports, prepared and implemented an environmental due care plan, demolished an abandoned factory on the site, and has been vetting the impacts of a large housing development on the site since the 2018 master planning process and the developer request for qualifications," Griffin stated in a memo to the planning commission.
Still, some planners think Habitat should submit its own EIS.
"This (EIS) needs to come from the applicant," said planner and city council member George Sleeper.
"I'm not so hung up on the EIS," Stegeman said. "What I am concerned about it the parking and too narrow a setback." He was referring to the site plan, which contains 208 parking spaces instead of the city's required 288 spaces, and setbacks of 15 and 16 feet for buildings fronting Indiana and Elkenburg streets, rather than the required 25 feet.
However, planners who voted in favor of recommending the PUD for the city council's approval, said they think the proposal, overall, will be of benefit to the city and South Haven area.
"It's a balancing act," planner Michael Neiss said. "I think there's no win-win situation."
"I think we would be seeing the benefits of this (housing proposal)," Heinig said. "It creates green space, it would have a unique, underground water retention system, a mix of housing types."
Several planners, along with Head, stated that concerns about soil contamination at the former factory site would be dealt with in order for any residential development to proceed.
"There is soil contamination at the site and we have to deal with it," Head said. "We. would use a third party for all investigation and then it would have to be approved by EGLE (Michigan Department of Environmental Great Lakes and Energy)."