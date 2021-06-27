Thunderstorms ripped through Southwest Michigan late Sunday evening and early Monday morning, June 20-21, and left many South Haven area residents in the dark, as well as other Van Buren County residents served by AEP, the parent company of Indiana & Michigan Power.
The South Haven area was without power for nearly 8 hours. Power went out in the South Haven area at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning and was out until shortly before 9 a.m., the same day, according to Bill Hunter, Department of Public Works director for the city.
“AEP had a large area that was out when the storm went through,” Hunter said. “It wasn’t only to our (electrical) feed but multiple other feeds” serviced by AEP. The utility company suffered thousands of power outages throughout Michigan and Indiana late Sunday and into early Monday morning, according to its website.
Southwest Michigan experienced two different thunderstorms Sunday evening. The first blew through from the West at approximately 6 p.m., and eventually traveled east through Branch and Hillsdale counties, which experienced tornado warnings after a trained spotter reported one near Coldwater, according to WWMT-TV. The second round crossed Lake Michigan from northern Illinois and hit land in Michigan around 11 p.m. Sunday and continued for several hours, lighting up the sky with lightning.
Despite the thunder and lightning, the South Haven area did not suffer very much damage at all from the two storms, according to Hunter.
“There was nothing for us,” he said. “We were just waiting.”
Mondays’ power outage is the third multi-hour one the South Haven area has experienced in the past year as AEP continues to upgrade a main substation that provides electricity to the South Haven area, AEP officials stated earlier this month after the South Haven area experienced a nearly 10-hour outage following a storm on June 5.
While the upgrade to the Riverside – Covert – South Haven line takes place, the South Haven area is on an electrical feed from the Hartford line.
Once the upgrade is completed on July 7, the South Haven area can received power either from the Hartford of Riverside – Covert- South Haven transmission lines.