When Dr. H. Clifford Lane, an assistant to Dr. Anthony Fauci, traveled to China a year ago as part of a delegation of scientists studying how the deadly COVID-19 virus had emerged in that country, he found a population determined to confront the disease.
“There were all sorts of measures put in place ... social distancing, masks. Public awareness of the pandemic was known daily, said Lane, who spoke Feb. 18th via Zoom as part of the South Haven Speakers Series. “The entire country was at war against the virus.”
However, when Lane, who is deputy director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, returned from his two-week trip to China in February 2020, he found a much different reaction to the virus in this country.
Unlike China, whose national government issued strict orders for the country’s inhabitants to follow, the U.S. federal government left much of the methods for controlling the spread of the virus to individual state governments.
The result was a mixture of control measures. While some governors in states like Michigan and New York forced closure of schools to in-person learning, and temporarily shuttered businesses considered “non-essential,” other governors took less stringent measures.
Even though health officials urged people to wear face masks to stop the spread of the virus, there was a resistance by people, in general, to do so. Even a number of federal officials, including President Donald Trump and some governors and senators, mainly Republicans, appeared in public with no masks on.
“There was a playbook for the federal government But was it applied? No. It was politics to a degree,” Lane said. Fauci, who heads up the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, also has been a critic of the mixed reactions to controlling the virus in America.
Both China and America, as well as nations throughout the world, have experienced several “waves” of the virus. However, in China, when case numbers spike, they are contained more rapidly than in America.
Lane used Shenyang, China, as an example. When the virus first emerged in Shenyang in January 2020, the outbreak was controlled within two months.
“They closed schools. They came up with guidelines of what needed to be done. That outbreak in January quickly came under control,” Lane said. “Not that I feel we should have a society like China, but I think having a consistent message from top leadership down to local leadership – a simple, clear message – is how things could have been done differently.”
Lane traveled to China with a World Health Organization team of international medical researchers. The team toured five Chinese cities where they met with medical and governmental officials.
Program is well received
Even though he could not speak in person for the South Haven Speakers Series program, the event was well received. Speakers Series members decided to present his program via Zoom and then rebroadcast it Thursday evening on YouTube. Between the two online platforms, Lane’s program attracted upwards of 600 viewers.
“His (Zoom) presentation was informative, clear, and well-organized with outstanding graphics accompanying it. We had close to 200 people attending (the Zoom program) and many excellent questions after his presentation,” said Elaine Stephens, a member of the Speakers Series board of directors.
One of the questions had to do with the relatively low percentage of Americans who actually die from the disease. As of Friday, Feb. 19th, the Centers for Disease Control reported 27.66 million COVID-19 cases since February 2020, with 489,000 deaths.
“Let’s say the death rate is 1 percent. Sounds like a low number until you apply it to a population of 250 million, Lane said. “Anything we can do to prevent death is something we should be doing.” (The U.S. population as of 2019 was 328 million, according to the U.S. Census).
Until then, Lane and other medical scientists are hoping as many people as possible get vaccinated.
“Herd immunity is what we’re looking for,” Lane said. “One doesn’t know how many people need to be immune to this virus to establish herd immunity. Some speculate 80 percent. We have to keep an eye on the variants, however.”
He added: “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I just don’t know how long the end of the tunnel is.”