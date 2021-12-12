Winds gusting between 40-50 miles per hour whipped up the waves on Lake Michigan on Monday, Dec. 6. Waves crashed against both of South Haven’s lighthouses – the historic red beacon on the South Pier and the green and white pier head light on the North Pier. Sheryl Kaptur, a photographer from South Haven, captured the waves in action. Weather for the start of this week will feel milder in the South Haven area, with temperatures hovering in the high 40s and low 50s, according to the National Weather Service. See story about falling water levels on page A2
Feeling the brunt of Mother Nature
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Harbor teen pleads guilty in murder case
- Coloma High School student taken into custody over threats
- St. Joseph High School dismissed early due to threat
- St. Joseph police probe suspicious deaths
- Police identify people found dead in St. Joseph home
- St. Joseph High School student faces felony charge over threats
- Lakeshore school officials investigating multiple threats
- Watervliet secures $71,000 grant for dog park
- Candice Elders leaving Lake Michigan College for Honor Credit Union
- St. Joseph school staff to get $500 bonus for pandemic work
Latest National News
- Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
- 'Honest mistake': Library recovers map of small town
- EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?
- Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay
- More than $2.8M awarded to mobility projects in SE Michigan
- Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends
- EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?
- Correction: Midwest Tornadoes story
- Boy spearheads effort to return Arctic grayling to Michigan
- Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins