FENNVILLE — Fennville Public Schools is on the search for a new superintendent to replace James Greydanus, who plans to retire at the end of June.
The Fennville Board of Education accepted the retirement of Greydanus at its February meeting.
“The board of education is grateful for Mr. Greydanus’ leadership and looks forward to engaging with him as we begin a transition with a new superintendent,” Toby Hutchins, Board of Education president said in a news release this past week. “We are excited about finding the next leader who can build off of our progress as a district and will use our nearly finished strategic plan to continue moving Fennville forward.”
Greydanus came to Fennville in 2013 as its high school principal after serving as principal for Bangor Middle School. Six years ago he was named superintendent and led the district through a taxpayer-approved bond project in 2017 that led to improvements at the high school along with arts and athletic facilities. He also helped the district’s educators and students deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, in which students had to learn remotely from home.
“My years serving as high school principal and superintendent have been very rewarding,” Greydanus said. “The students, staff, parents and community make Fennville a very special place.”
To help find a new superintendent, Fennville Public Schools has contracted with the Michigan Leadership Institute. Over the next several weeks, the Leadership Institute plans to survey school staff and Fennville residents about the traits they would like to see in their next superintendent, along with strengths and opportunities for growth within the school district, which is located about 15 miles northeast of South Haven in Allegan County. A link to the survey and other superintendent search information can be found at www.fennville.org
A community forum is scheduled at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 23 in the Fennville High School library. A schedule of interview dates, along with next steps will be discussed and adopted at the Board of Education’s next meeting, 7 p.m., March 27 in the Fennville Public Schools board room.