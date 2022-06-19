Another South Haven Festival of Cars is in the books.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular show was on display, June 11 at the Huron Street parking lot downtown, attracting hundreds of viewers who got to take a look at 116 vintage vehicles owned by car enthusiasts within a two-hour radius of South Haven.
One of the more unusual car displays consisted of two vintage hearses owned by Logan Kiel and April and Ed Kiel of Portage, Ind.
The two vehicles – a 1986 Buick LeSabre and 2002 Cadillac, – sported two caskets displayed from the rear of each hearse, along with replica skeletons.
“People love it or hate it,” laughed April Kiel.
The Kiels originally decided to purchase and decorate the hearses because of their interest in Halloween decorations.
“We’re into Halloween real big,” April said. “It’s also fun to drive around in the hearses.”
After purchasing the two vehicles, the Kiels discovered they’re not the only ones who like collecting vehicles normally used by funeral homes.
“There’s quite a few hearse car shows and festivals,” April said. “After this show (the Festival of Cars) we’re heading to the Hearse Fest in Fowlerville. We’ve gone to festivals all the way to Colorado.”
The South Haven Festival of Cars not only gives car lovers a variety of vehicles to see, it also raises money for Michigan-based Hunt for a Cure, a charity dedicated to raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis research.
Over the past decade, the South Haven Car Show has raised more than $70,000 for Hunt for a Cure. This year, the festival’s silent auction, alone, raised nearly $1,500 for the organization, according to show organizers.