Summertime festivals were few and far between these past two years in South Haven due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the special events have returned this year, giving people a variety of opportunities to enjoy themselves.
Harborfest, the Juneteenth celebration, the Historical Association of South Haven Ice Cream Social and the Michigan Maritime Museum’s Antique and Classic Wooden Boat Show all took place the weekend of June 17-19.
Harborfest featured the return of the dragon boat races, six live concerts, a craft fair, children’s activities and mermaid demonstrations. The two-day event took place at Riverfront Park and was well-attended both days, thanks to pleasant 70-degree weather and sunny skies.
Meanwhile on the city’s southside, people came to Elkenburg Park to enjoy the Second Annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18. The event highlighted vending booths by Black-owned business owners, children’s activities, a picnic, DJ music and a bicycle raffle.
If people weren’t busy enough with those two festivals, they were also able to go to the city’s northside, Saturday, July 18 to view and learn about vintage boats during the Maritime Museum’s Antique and Classic Wooden Boat show.
The weekend’s special events calendar concluded with the Historical Association’s Ice Cream Social. While enjoying tasty treats, people also enjoyed music from the Casco Community Band, which is making its return this summer, after canceling performances in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.