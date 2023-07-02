Following a trend that has unfolded over the past several years, the availability of homes sold in the South Haven area market continues to decrease while prices for homes that do sell increases.
The latest information from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors shows that in May the South Haven area saw a decrease in single-family home sales, but a substantial increase in the price of homes that were purchased.
Single-family home sales in May dropped 38 percent from May of 2022. However, the average selling price for single-family homes in May increased 22 percent to $540,181 from $442,883 recorded in May 2022, while the median selling price (the price at which 50 percent of homes sold are above the average price and 50 percent below) soared 46 percent to $488,450 compared to $334,000 in May of 2022.
Conversely, the selling price for condominiums, which are primarily on the north side in South Haven, decreased when compared to prices from a year ago.
The average selling price for condos fell 26 percent in May to $394,025 from $535,333 in May, according to the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. However, the median selling price sky-rocketed 145 percent to $387,500 from $158,000 in the same time period of May of 2022.
Although the median selling price for condos went up, Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors has cautioned in the past that year-to-year monthly statistics can fluctuate in the South Haven market, particularly along the lakeshore.
SW Michigan home sales
In May, the number of houses throughout Southwest Michigan that were sold fell behind May 2022 (256 vs. 313), for an 18 percent decrease. Year-to-date, 995 houses were sold, compared to 1,198 houses in May 2022, for a 17 percent decline in sales.
The inventory of houses for sale lagged behind the level available a year ago (703 vs. 721). However, with lower sales volume, the month’s supply level increased slightly to 3.9 from 3.1-months supply from a year ago for buyers. For comparison, in May 2010, there were 3,602 houses for sale for a 16.4-months supply of houses for homebuyers.
The average selling price in May 2023 was $401,016 compared to $336,015 in May 2022, for a 19 percent increase. Year-to-date, the average selling price in May 2023 slipped 3 percent from May 2022 ($330,498 vs. $339,743).
The median selling price in May, at $280,500, rose 12 percent from $250,000 in May 2022. Year-to-date, the median selling price decreased by $5,000 ($240,000 vs. $235,000).