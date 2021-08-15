ALLEGAN — Like a number of summertime events that were canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic, the The Michigan Fiber Festival will return this month.
This year’s festival will take place at the Allegan County Fairgrounds, beginning this week.
Fiber arts workshops will be offered Wednesday, Aug. 18 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 22. Full-day, half -day, and one-hour workshops are available. Starting Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22, 100 vendors will be selling fiber-related products. In addition to shopping and workshops, visitors to the festival can do the following:
Visit the fiber rabbits, goats, alpacas, llamas and sheep
Watch the fleece, skein and animal competitions
Relax with live music and food
Enjoy demonstrations of herding dogs, sheep shearing, sock machines, lace making, weaving and spinning
Watch the animal and handler costume parade at noon on Sunday
Daily admission to the festival is $5 per person or $12 per person for a weekend pass. For more information, visit michiganfiberfestival.info