FENNVILLE — Michigan State University Extension’s blueberry team plans to host its inaugural Blueberry Field Day, Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Trevor Nichol’s Research Center. The even will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes lunch.
The free, four-hour-long event will include hands-on blueberry educational programs. MSU plans to have experts from campus and around the state to share their knowledge and what they have been working on for the past few seasons. A selection of topics include going “in the honeybee hive” with apiculture educator Ana Heck, learning about irrigation timing with irrigation specialist Younsuk Dong, and learning more about soil health with cover crop and soil health educator Christina Curell. There will also be blueberry experts like Tim Miles talking about fruit rots, and Rufus Isaacs discussing Spotted Wing Drosophila.
Registration is required and will close on Aug. 20. For more information, contact Cheyenne Sloan, sloanche@msu.edu, or Carlos Garcia Salazar, garcias4@msu.edu.