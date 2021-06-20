ST. JOSEPH — Filbrandt Family Funeral Home has merged with Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, the funeral homes announced Wednesday.
Filbrandt, which has served the South Haven area for more than 20 years, officially merged with Starks on Tuesday. Owner and Funeral Director Jeff Filbrandt said the decision was made after the family decided to step back from day-to-day operations.
Starks, a St. Joseph-based funeral home that has operated for more than six decades, now owns seven funeral chapels across Southwest Michigan.
“The Starks are very professional, caring and have a desire and passion to serve,” Filbrandt said in a news release. “Their family is very community-minded and has a heart for South Haven.”
The two funeral home families have a long history together.
Filbrandt apprenticed with Starks in 1984, and Tom Starks, the owner and president of Starks, was mentored by the senior funeral director of Filbrandt, Ralph Frost.
Starks called the merger a “homecoming” of sorts.
“We are excited to work side-by-side with Jeff, Ralph and their staff,” he said in the release.
Filbrant, Frost and DyLan Ridley will continue to operate as funeral directors at the Filbrandt location, working alongside Starks and his two daughters, Laura and Olivia Starks. The South Haven funeral home at 1076 S. Bailey Ave. will operate under the Starks umbrella of services, but be referred to as Filbrant Chapel.
According to Filbrandt, the funeral home will remain active in the South Haven community and stay connected to its nonprofits.
“We are part of this community and taking care of each other is integral to who we are as a family and as a business,” Filbrandt said in the release.
Filbrandt said he wanted to reassure customers who have made pre-arranged funeral plans that their plans would be honored in the transition. He also encouraged them to reach out to staff with any concerns.
Filbrandt expressed gratitude for the support he’s received in the last two decades.
“I want to thank my family for all of the sacrifices they made to help me lead a small-town funeral home. It is a 24/7 commitment,” Filbrandt said in the release. “I am grateful to all of my co-workers who have been so gracious in serving the families here. And I want to thank the South Haven community for their support, encouragement and guidance as we helped families through difficult times.”