While efforts continue to find a buyer for the closed Palisades nuclear power plant, the Palisades Economic Recovery Team plans to present its final draft of the impact the closure will have on the area’s economy.
The final draft plan will be presented at 1 p.m., via Zoom, Monday, Aug. 28, according to a news release from Market Van Buren.
The report will detail likely economic impacts of the plant closure, which occurred in May of 2022 and potential strategies for mitigating associated adverse economic impacts, according to Zachary Morris, director of Market Van Buren. Entergy Corp, sold the plant to Holtec International to have it decommissioned. Holtec, however, has been cooperative in efforts to help find a buyer for the plant, based in Covert Township, but that hasn’t happened as of yet.
While the possibility of the Palisades Plant repowering exists, the Palisades Economic Recovery Team’s work remains relevant, according to Morris.
“Even if Palisades does repower, we need to plan for its eventual shutdown whether that is now or in the decades to come,” Morris said. “Our region will experience a post-Palisades economy at some point, and the Recovery Initiative Team’s work helps to ensure that the economy is as resilient as possible when it faces that eventuality.”
Efforts have been made over the past year through the Michigan legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide funding to restart the plant in the form of $150 million that is now available, while Holtec is still waiting for news of whether federal funding will come through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.
Morris thinks efforts to restart the plant, estimated at $2 million by Holtec, will not only pay off for employing people and helping the local economy, but also providing a reliable, clean energy source.
“The repowering of Palisades represents a unique, bipartisan opportunity for Michigan to secure a prosperous future, driven by sustainable economic growth, job creation and reliable energy generation,” he stated.
“The hundreds of permanent high-paying jobs, millions in annual tax revenues, and the contractor presence associated with refueling and maintenance outages will invigorate local economies and drive regional development. Additionally, the reliable baseload generation provided by Palisades will serve as a crucial asset in offsetting the closure of fossil fuel-based energy sources, supporting new manufacturing endeavors, and ensuring a stable energy supply for households across the state.”
A copy of the final report and details on how to attend the virtual meeting will be made available on Van Buren County’s website at https://www.vanburen countymi.gov/739/ Economic-Recovery -Strategy.
The final report is the culmination of an extensive research process led by the Economic Growth Institute and supported by the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, Kinexus Group, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, and Market Van Buren, as well as several previous public meetings to review drafts of the report and solicit public input.
“EGI was proud to lead this effort with a strong team committed to their community. Dr. Sarah Crane of EGI’s Research, Analytics, and Data department first quantified the impacts giving the team a deep understanding of the situation to develop a solid assessment and basis for strategic planning and future economic resilience,” said Steven Wilson, Executive Director of the Economic Growth Institute at the University of Michigan.
“The Economic Assessment of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant Closure was developed through empirical research and qualitative community input. By blending data-driven models with observations from local organizations and residents, we have developed a comprehensive story that outlines the impact of the Palisades Plant’s closure,” said Carmen Wells Quigg, Senior Project Manager at the Economic Growth Institute at the University of Michigan.
While many communities impacted by major plant closures have conducted similar impact assessments, the Palisades Economic Recovery Team’s approach to utilizing the impact assessment data is unique, according to John Egelhaaf, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.
“There is significant state and national attention to the work we are doing, as our efforts do not end with simply quantifying the closure impact. Instead, we are leveraging this assessment to develop an aligned strategic plan and implement that plan,” he said.