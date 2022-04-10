Classes about managing finances are often geared toward adults, but a new program, sponsored by Michigan 4-H, is targeted to youth.
Citing a 2020 survey from Financial Health Network indicating that 67 percent of Americans are not doing well financially, 4-H hopes youth of today will start to learn healthy financial habits now to prepare for their future.
The 4-H Financial Fitness and Fun program offers 10 one-hour online sessions that can be completed as youth have time to do so. Geared to youth, ages 12-19, the program teaches participants about setting financial goals, saving, budgeting, banking basics, credit through interactive activities and games. The program is sponsored through a grant by the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Nearly half of Americans who have received more than 10 hours of financial education report spending less than they earn, compared with 36 percent of those people who received less than 10 hours of financial education, according to a news release from Michigan State University Extension.
The Financial Fitness and Fun program can be accessed at https://bit/ly/4-HFFFonline
The first 100 youth to attend all 10 sessions either live via Zoom or through the self-guided Nearpod lessons on the website will be rewarded with $50 as a savings incentive. A completed W-9 will be required.