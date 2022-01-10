South Haven Area Emergency Services is investigating the cause of two fires that caused significant damage to two dwellings in the South Haven area this past weekend, with one of the fires injuring a man and claiming the lives of several cats and dogs.
Firefighters responded to the first blaze at 4:35 a.m., Friday, in the 03000 block of County Road 687 just north of Phoenix Road in Geneva Township.
When firefighters arrived they found an unoccupied modular home fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured, but the house was completely destroyed by the fire.
A day later, firefighters responded to a report of a second fire, this time in the 7000 block of County Road 689, just north of 8th Avenue in South Haven Township.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 8:10 p.m. and found the single-story structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down flames due to a fire hydrant being located nearby. Bangor Community and Covert Township fire departments provided assistance.
"We were told no one was in the home at the time," SHAES Fire Chief Brandon Hinz said.
A man who resided at the home suffered burns to his arms and was taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital
Neighbors, first responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department were able to rescue two dogs and several cats from the burning dwelling, but several other cats and dogs in the building perished.
