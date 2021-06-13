As the COVID-19 pandemic slows down and a sense of normalcy returns to the South Haven area, a new event commemorating a historic event has emerged – a Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865 when 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas were finally declared free – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery in the United States.
Many blacks, like South Haven resident Monique Crowley, refer to Juneteenth as a day similar to America’s Fourth of July celebration.
“It’s a very significant day in African American history,” she said. “It’s our independence day,”
To raise awareness about Juneteenth, Crowley, who organized South Haven’s Black Lives Matter march in June of 2020, is planning a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 19 at Elkenburg Park. From 3 p.m.-10 p.m. people can take part in basketball and volleyball games and double-Dutch jump rope competitions. There will also be a bounce house, music and vendors.
“Everyone is invited,” Crowley said. “This will be a nice, family-friendly event.”
Because of ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions, during the Juneteenth celebration at Elkenburg Park, hand sanitizer and face masks will be available to people. The bounce house will also be sanitized regularly during the celebration. “We want to make sure everything is safe,” Crowley said.
City Council gives its blessing to new event
South Haven City Council members were very receptive to the Juneteenth Celebration at Elkenburg Park. They unanimously approved the special event request, but stopped short of allowing a brief fireworks display at the park at the conclusion of the celebration.
They instead voted 5-2 to allow Crowley to shoot off the display from 10 p.m.-10:15 p.m. at her home, located near Elkenburg Park.
The display will consist of consumer-grade fireworks, not commercial grade ones that are used in large, public displays. Crowley also said she would not shoot off fireworks if it’s not deemed safe to do so due to drought conditions.
“It will only be a 10-15 minute show,” she said. “I wouldn’t put people at risk if it’s too dry.”
Keeping significance of Juneteenth alive
Although many Americans remain unfamiliar with Juneteenth and what it commemorates, Crowley thinks it’s important to spread word about what it means to the Black community.
She’s not alone.
According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth marks America’s second independence day.
“Juneteenth marks our country’s second independence day,” the museum’s website states. “Although it has long celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.”
The museum’s website details what led up to the continued enslavement of many southern Blacks two years after they were supposed to be set free.
Although the 13th amendment ending slavery took effect in 1863, it could not be implemented in regions of the state that were still under Confederate control.
The westernmost Confederate state of Texas was one region where enslaved people were not allowed to be free. Their freedom finally was granted on June 19, 1865 when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to inform its governmental leaders and citizens that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree.
South Haven City Council members were very receptive to the Juneteenth Celebration at Elkenburg Park. They unanimously approved the special event request, but stopped short of allowing a brief fireworks display at the park at the conclusion of the celebration.
They instead voted 5-2 to allow Crowley to shoot off the display from 10 p.m.-10:15 p.m. at her home, located near Elkenburg Park.
The display will consist of consumer-grade fireworks, not commercial grade ones that are used in large, public displays. Crowley also said she would not shoot off fireworks if it’s not deemed safe to do so due to drought conditions.
“It will only be a 10-15 minute show,” she said. “I wouldn’t put people at risk if it’s too dry.”