BANGOR — Tuesday marked an important day for city officials and residents. Under sunny skies, staff unveiled the first of five outdoor sculptures that are being planned for the city’s downtown district.
Zack Emenhiser, 18, of Bangor, was chosen to create the first sculpture, which was uncovered Tuesday, July 26, in a ceremony at Charles Park, located at the eastern entrance to the downtown at Monroe and Center streets.
His metal sculpture depicts the sun setting over the waves of Lake Michigan, with the words, “Bangor, the Gateway to the Lake,” in reference to the many visitors from Kalamazoo who travel through Bangor on their way to Lake Michigan beaches in South Haven.
“I think it’s just amazing,” Bangor resident Renee Ward, regarding the sculpture. She was one of several dozen people on hand for the unveiling Tuesday at Charles Park.
Emenhiser, who graduated from South Haven High School in May, was chosen to create the first sculpture due to his experience in creating an outdoor sculpture for the high school’s athletic facilities entrance this past year, and for his interest in utilizing his welding skills to create art, according to Lynn Farmer, mayor pro tem for the Bangor City Council, who has spearheaded the outdoor sculpture program for the city’s downtown district.
“He’s quite the artist,” she said.
Emenhiser, the son of Jennifer T. and the late Brad Emenhiser, is finishing his associate’s degree and Lake Michigan College and plans to attend Ferris State University to pursue a degree in Welding Engineering Technology. He has worked as a welder at Riveer Corp. in South Haven since he was a sophomore in high school. Jon Dow of Riveer, did the painting and powder coating for the sculpture.
Emenhiser said he spent the past two months creating the piece of art at his workshop at home.
“I’m very thankful for being given the opportunity to create this sculpture,” he said during the unveiling ceremony.
Two other outdoor metal sculptures, created by South Haven artist Kathy Kreager, are set to be unveiled next week, according to Farmer. One, called “Summer Dance,” will depict a dragonfly, while the other, “Frolic” will display a little girl chasing butterflies.
In addition to Emenhiser’s sculpture, the remaining four sculptures will line Monroe Street (M-43 Highway), two on each side in the downtown district, according to Farmer.
The outdoor sculpture program is tailored after South Haven’s program, in which artists submit proposals. Businesses or individuals then agree to pay for the sculptures which are then mounted with a plaque displaying the donor’s name.
Lakeshore Plumbing has chosen to sponsor Emenhiser’s sculpture.
The outdoor sculptures are just one of several improvement projects being undertaken in Bangor, according to City Manager Tommy Simpson.
“This is part of our downtown improvements,” he said. “We’ve just started sidewalk improvements throughout the area.”
Other infrastructure projects include improvements to the city’s water and sewer system, courtesy of a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., according to Simpson. “That will start in September,” he said.
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to spend $1.5 million to reconstruct the 2nd Street bridge over the Black River in September and the Hamilton Street bridge in the spring of 2023, while Center Street, from Monroe Street north to the city limit, will be resurfaced in the spring of 2023, courtesy of a $250,000 grant from MDOT’s rural task force fund.