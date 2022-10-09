Five individuals and organizations were recognized for their efforts in helping to maintain and enhance the Kal-Haven Heritage Trail, a 34-mile recreational path extending from South Haven to Kalamazoo. The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail named Richard Godfrey, Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail, Scott Reinert, Martin Sell and Dan Spegel as Friends of the Trail during the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail's annual meeting, Oct. 3.
The four individuals and Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail played an instrumental role in obtaining a $5 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this year to resurface 17 miles of the trail from South Haven to Bloomingdale.
Several of the individuals also undertook efforts in 2015 to install 30-plus heritage markers along the trail that highlight the history of the towns and people who once lived along the trail.
In addition, Sell, has led efforts over the years to conduct trail cleanups, while the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail takes the lead each year in organizing the Trail Blazer bicycle fundraiser whose proceeds benefit the trail's ongoing maintenance.
Godfrey is a member of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners; Spegel is the Michigan DNR Heritage Project coordinator; Gerhard Wynbelt represents the Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail; Reinert is the former director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau; while Martin Sell is a ranger with the DNR.