While the old tractors and engines get the most attention during the Michigan Flywheelers Museum’s Antique Engine & Tractor Show, there is plenty of entertainment to see and hear as well – all free with the price of daily admission to the tractor show.
The four-day event, which starts Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11, has a daily schedule of performers on tap featuring everything from country music to karaoke, according to museum President Pat Ingalls.
Kicking off the musical entertainment will be acoustic guitarist Dan Geib performing during a special celebration of the museum’s unveiling of its 100-year-old renovated gas station at 11 a.m. Thursday. The St. Joseph resident is known for his guitar work playing what many call “Woodstock Rock” as well as blues, bluegrass and swing, according to Ingalls.
Karaoke is on tap for Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. at the bandstand. The interactive entertainment is open to anyone who cares to sing along with recorded music.
In the Stephenson Barn, nightly entertainment will start with Matthew Borr on Thursday, the Mike Struwin Band on Friday and the Bronk Bros. on Saturday.
Performing for over two decades, Borr, a Kalamazoo native, updates traditional Americana music to a modern vibe while respecting and expressing the heritage of folk and blues with technical chops and soulful singing, according to his website.
He has performed live and recorded with a number of diverse artists, and released his first solo album, “Trains in the Field” in 2015. Then. with the duo Borr McFerrin, he released “Bottle Makes Three.”
Appearing for the first time at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum’s Antique Engine & Tractor Show, the Mike Struwin Band will be performing in the Stephenson Barn on Friday.
Releasing his first CD at the age of 17, Struwin has been performing for audiences for over 20 years. Since teaming up with his band mates, the Mike Struwin Band was been a force in the regional Southwest Michigan music scene playing various genres and playing tribute to musical greats like Paul Simon, Bill Withers, The Grateful Dead, Bob Marley and The Eagles.
A Flywheelers favorite, the Michigan-based brother duo – the Bronk Bros – will be bringing their “Rockin’ Hillbilly Extravaganza ” show once again in the barn on Saturday.
With over a decade of live performances, the band has shared the stage with more than 80 national touring country artists including Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels Band, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and many more.
All shows in the Stephenson Barn start at 8:30 p.m.
Entertainment will also include Southwest Michigan magician John Dudley. With over 50 years performing for young and old alike, Dudley has entertained thousands of youngsters as well as their parents and grandparents. He combines comedy with his magical tricks for a show that is fun, lighthearted and memorable bringing loads of smiles, giggles and laughter from his audience. Dudley, who is the museum’s show announcer as well, will take to the stage in the Stephenson Barn on Saturday at 7 p.m