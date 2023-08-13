Four decades ago a small group of old engine guys got together and hauled their antique hit-n-miss engines to a friend’s house and held their first show.
Forty years later, that show has turned into one of the largest of its kind in the state of Michigan and evolved into an 80-acre museum filled with displays related to agricultural history.
To celebrate the milestone, the Michigan Flywheelers Museum in Geneva Township will be holding special “throw back” activities during it’s upcoming antique engine and tractor show which runs Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10.
“We’ve brought back some of our events that were held throughout the last 40 years,” explains Patrick Ingalls, museum president. “Some of those include the Ugliest Tractor Contest and a special appearance by Skweeky, the Clown also known as our show announcer John Dudley.”
Also on the schedule is a special celebration in the Stephenson Barn at 6:30 on Thursday with museum officers and directors. The event will include a photo collage video, refreshments and giveaways.
That small group of friends probably had no inkling that their one-day show 40 years ago would grow into a four-day event that drew over 800 collectors last year, let alone become a museum.
“For many years, we held our show at the Van Buren Youth Fairgrounds,” recalls Ingalls. “We were slowly outgrowing that and in 1995, made the decision to buy property in Geneva Township.”
Once that happened, things really took off as members spent many hours developing the 80 acres into a cultural designation that includes an old fashion “town,” a sawmill, shinglemill and more.
“We also took the leap and established regular hours for tours and added events like our Swap Meet and Farm History Day,” Ingalls said. “We are very fortunate that we have dedicated members who work year around improving the museum. The museum is all volunteer-based. There are no paid staff.”
The show, which is the main fundraiser for the museum, features demonstrations at the sawmill, shingle mill and blacksmith shop, an outdoor flea market with over 200 vendors, daily parades, kids activities and musical entertainment. In addition, many of the collectors will have their own working displays featuring their engines and tractors.
This year’s entertainment line up includes the McDaniels on Friday, Mike Struwin Band on Saturday, and karaoke Thursday through Saturday. Saturday is Kid’s Day at the show with activities like the sawdust pile wooden nickel hunt, peddle pull, Kids’ Night-time Tractor Cruise, Flywheel Toss and John Dudley Magic Show.
In addition, the Lakeshore Antique Tractor Pullers will be holding pulls Friday and Saturday as well as garden tractor pulls on Sunday.
New show activities this year include a lighted tractor parade on Friday night.
Admission is $10 with kids 12 and under free with paid admission. Thursday is Senior Citizen’s Day. Admission is $5 for those 62 and over. On Sunday admission only $5. Pets not allowed with paid admission. Personal Transportation Vehicles (golf carts, Gators etc.) require a $20 registration fee payable at the show. Rustic camping is available. Cost is $20 per night per unit plus daily admission per person. For more detailed information and schedule, visit: www.michiganflywheelers.org or Facebook. The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is located at 06285 68th St., South Haven.