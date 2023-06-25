The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is looking for volunteers of all skill levels who would be interested in helping build a railroad.
Starting Saturday, June 24 as well as Saturday, July 15 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the museum hopes to continue its goal of laying track for its new Black River Railroad, that once completed will be used to run a 75-year-old scale steam locomotive that was donated to the museum in 2022.
The historic engine – now called the Hanson Express – was one of three that were used by the House of David in Benton Harbor to transport visitors around its amusement park in the 1900s.
Last year, Russel and the late Merlin Hanson donated it, plus several passenger cars to the museum. The brothers had purchased the three trains many years ago and with the help of volunteers restored all three.
Since the donation, the museum has been in the process of planning a railroad route around its 80 acres. The track, when completed, will be about one mile long, according to Patrick Ingalls, president of the Flywheelers Museum.
In April, the museum held its first work weekend with over 60 volunteers working on about a quarter of the route.
Volunteers will be doing tasks such as laying railroad ties, installing rails, clearing the route and a variety of other less physical tasks.
The procedure for laying the track will be reviewed for those who are attending for the first time.
Work clothing, gloves and other appropriate clothing are strongly suggested. Lunch will be provided. Camping is available for volunteers. Contact the museum at michiganflywheelers@ yahoo.com, 269-639-2010 or www.facebook.com/michiganflywheelersmuseum. RSVPs appreciated.
The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is at 06285 68th St., approximately three miles east of South Haven.