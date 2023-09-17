It’s been almost 50 years since the House of David’s 902 steam locomotive has been driven, but that changed Thursday, Sept. 7 when the engine, now called the Hanson Express, and owned by the Michigan Flywheelers Museum, took to the tracks for a test run in front of a large crowd of onlookers. The event happened during the museum’s 40th annual antique engine and tractor show. The organization is in the process of laying track for a railroad which when finished will offer rides around the museum’s 80 acres.
“We’ve been working on getting this engine ready to run pretty much since it was donated to us,” David Myers, museum vice president, said.
The grand-scale train, which is now called the Hanson Express, was donated to the museum in 2021 by the late Merlin Hanson, Southwest Michigan business entrepreneur.
Originally built by the Israelite House of David in Benton Harbor, 902 was one of three engines that were used to transport visitors to its Eden Springs Amusement park which closed about five decades ago.
Merlin and his brother Russ often rode the trains when they were young, and when Merlin learned that the House of David was having financial difficulties and had sold one engine to a group in Finley, Ohio, it was those fond memories that prompted him to purchase two of the three House of David trains – No. 902 and No. 903.
Since the donation, the museum has started laying track so that it can offer train rides when completed. The goal this year is to lay half of the one-and-a-quarter-mile route. The plan is to have the loop completed within the next two years which is when the museum can start offering train rides.
The firing up of the locomotive wasn’t the only attraction at this year’s show. The show also offered a flea market, The antique engine and tractor show attracted more than 1,000 spectators who enjoyed tractor parades, a flea market with more than 200 vendors, children’s activities, musical entertainment and a magic show.
“The lighted tractor parade was such a hit with our guests that many wanted to make it a yearly show activity, “ said Patrick Ingalls, museum president. “In fact, on the next night, our exhibitors did an impromptu one.”
Museum leaders said there was an increase in tractor collectors this year due to the Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing being canceled.