The Michigan Flywheelers Museum will be offering a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday, April 30 at the American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., in South Haven.
Held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. (or until food runs out), the dinner includes homemade Italian meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Cost is $9 per adult and $4 for those 12 and under. Meatless sauce and carry out will be available.
Proceeds from the dinner will be dedicated to the development of educational projects at the museum, which is located on 68th Avenue, east of South Haven.
For more information, contact the museum at 269-639-2010 or michiganfly wheelers@yahoo.com.