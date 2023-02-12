Two years ago the Michigan Flywheelers Museum embarked on a plan to set up a railway for a steam locomotive that once was used by the House of David in Benton Harbor. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed the Flywheelers plans, but now with the worst of the pandemic over with, museum officials are once again trying to make their plan a reality.
To help raise funds for the Black River Railroad project, the museum is joining forces with Culver’s Restaurant in South Haven. The fundraiser will take place from 5 p.m.-8 pm.., Wednesday, March 8 at the restaurant, 4387 Cecilia Drive. The fundraiser is part of the restaurant’s Share Night, in which Culver’s will donate a portion of sales from that evening to the Flywheelers.
Both dine-in and take out orders will be eligible for the fundraiser. Museum members will be on hand to answer questions as well as serve guests.
The museum plans to lay 150 feet of track for the railway this summer, that once completed will be used to run a 75-year-old scale steam locomotive that was donated to the museum in 2021.
The engine was one of several that were used in the 1900s to transport visitors around the House of David’s Eden Springs Amusement Park in Benton Harbor.
Two years ago, Russel and the late Merlin Hanson, who had purchased the engine many years ago and restored it, donated it plus several passenger cars to the museum.
Since then the museum has been in the process of planning a railroad route around the property. The track, when completed, will be about one mile long.
The Flywheelers Museum grounds are located on 68th Street, just south of County Road 388 in Geneva Township.