After nearly 50 years of inactivity, the historic House of David 902 steam-powered locomotive is back on track to run once again.
On Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m., the Michigan Flywheelers Museum, which owns the engine, in inviting the public to watch as members fire up the engine for the first time since the late 1970s.
“We’ve been working on getting this engine ready to run pretty much since it was donated to us,” David Myers, museum vice president said.
The grand-scale train, which is now called the Hanson Express, was donated to the museum in 2021 by the late Merlin Hanson, Southwest Michigan business entrepreneur.
Originally built by the Israelite House of David in Benton Harbor, 902 was one of three engines that were used to transport visitors to its Eden Springs Amusement park which closed about five decades ago.
Merlin and his brother Russ often rode the trains when they were young, and when Merlin learned that the House of David was having financial difficulties and had sold one engine to a group in Finley, Ohio, it was those fond memories that prompted him to purchase two of the three House of David trains – No. 902 and No. 903.
Since the donation, the museum has started laying track so that it can offer train rides when completed. The goal this year is to lay half of the one-and-a-quarter-mile route. The plan is to have the loop completed within the next two years which is when the museum can start offering train rides.
Getting the engine ready has been a time consuming process that has taken many months. It recently passed state boiler inspection, and the museum wants to celebrate that milestone with an inaugural celebration during its antique engine and tractor show which runs Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Flywheelers Museum grounds on 68th Street, just south of County Road 388 in Geneva Township.
Building up enough steam to move the engine is a slow process that will take over an hour. Onlookers are welcome to watch the process but will not be able to ride the train as it is not licensed yet. Once there is enough power, the plan is for the train engineer to test the track.